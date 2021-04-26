Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DSEY opened at $16.31 on Monday. Diversey has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $16.58.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

