Divi (DIVI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $120.72 Million

Divi (CURRENCY:DIVI) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Divi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Divi has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Divi has a market capitalization of $120.72 million and approximately $210,585.00 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Divi Coin Profile

Divi (CRYPTO:DIVI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Divi’s total supply is 2,266,801,336 coins. The official message board for Divi is blog.diviproject.org . The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org . The Reddit community for Divi is /r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi Project is a cryptocurrency financial platform. It enables users to access a set of financial tools where it is possible to perform cryptocurrency transactions or store, monitor and manage their digital assets on the platform digital wallet. Divi Project features are available for both Desktop and mobile devices. The Divi Project coin (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency which mainnet was launched on September 27th. It is now on the swapping process from DIVX to DIVI and as to the value, 1 DIVX is being swapped for 100 DIVI. It uses a PoS (Proof of Stake) consensus algorithm and will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or to access goods and services available on Divi Project. DIVI features a second layer network of master nodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Divi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Divi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Divi using one of the exchanges listed above.

