Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.08.

Several brokerages have commented on D. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,644,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $87.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.07. The firm has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,934.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,591,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,450,000 after buying an additional 50,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,479,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,769,000 after purchasing an additional 125,421 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,846,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,283,000 after purchasing an additional 291,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,623,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,466,000 after buying an additional 255,132 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

