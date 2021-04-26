Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,743 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,706,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 61,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

D stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.76. The company had a trading volume of 45,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,969.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $87.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.09.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

