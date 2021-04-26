Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Dorman Products updated its FY21 guidance to $4.40-4.60 EPS.

NASDAQ:DORM traded down $12.33 on Monday, reaching $99.01. The stock had a trading volume of 497,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,512. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.28. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $59.59 and a 12-month high of $113.13.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

