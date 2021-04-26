DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.30 and last traded at $34.24. Approximately 18,245 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 955,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.77.

DoubleVerify Company Profile (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit