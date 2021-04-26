Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) to Release Earnings on Monday

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $158.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.87 million. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. Douglas Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $47.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.84. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.35%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLOW. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 8,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $414,726.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,879.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

