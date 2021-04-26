Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Raised to $159.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $159.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of DOV opened at $148.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $79.87 and a fifty-two week high of $149.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.41 and its 200-day moving average is $125.21.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dover will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dover by 1.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 10.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.