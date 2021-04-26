Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DIR.UN. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.61.

TSE:DIR.UN traded down C$0.03 on Monday, reaching C$13.59. The stock had a trading volume of 355,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,079. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.37. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1-year low of C$8.60 and a 1-year high of C$14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.86.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

