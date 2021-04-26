Dundee Securities Raises Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Price Target to $12.50

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) had its price target upped by Dundee Securities from $12.25 to $12.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Dundee Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on DPMLF. CIBC restated an outperform rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS DPMLF opened at $7.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 25.98. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $6.79.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

