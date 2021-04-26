EastGroup Properties (EGP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect EastGroup Properties to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.33. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect EastGroup Properties to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EGP stock opened at $154.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.40. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $157.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

