Eastman Chemical (EMN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

4/19/2021 – Eastman Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $122.00 to $126.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Eastman Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $126.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Eastman Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $126.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

EMN opened at $113.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $119.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.45.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 198,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after buying an additional 39,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

