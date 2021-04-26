Eastman Chemical (EMN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Eastman Chemical (NYSE: EMN):
- 4/19/2021 – Eastman Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $122.00 to $126.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – Eastman Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Eastman Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2021 – Eastman Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $122.00 to $126.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2021 – Eastman Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $126.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
EMN opened at $113.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $119.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.45.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Eastman Chemical news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 198,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after buying an additional 39,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
