Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMN. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 449.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMN opened at $113.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $119.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.47.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

