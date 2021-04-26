easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EJTTF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

EJTTF stock remained flat at $$13.80 during midday trading on Monday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. easyJet has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

