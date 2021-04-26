Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EDIT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist downgraded Editas Medicine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.83.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $36.91 on Thursday. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 2.10.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 189,194.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 189,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 189,194 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 60.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 147.9% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 28,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 16,848 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 40.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 70,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 20,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 415.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

