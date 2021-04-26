Elevate Credit (ELVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.51 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, analysts expect Elevate Credit to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ELVT stock opened at $3.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $108.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51. Elevate Credit has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

In other news, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 299,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $947,905.20. Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 40,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $179,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,234,322 shares of company stock worth $4,168,110. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELVT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Elevate Credit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.62.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

