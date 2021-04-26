Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Boosted by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,454,000 after buying an additional 58,220 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $188.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.38.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

