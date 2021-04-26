Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Increased to C$59.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target lifted by CSFB from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EMA. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Emera from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$47.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$63.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Emera to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Emera has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$59.89.

Get Emera alerts:

TSE EMA opened at C$57.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.80, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17. Emera has a 12 month low of C$49.66 and a 12 month high of C$58.67.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.1300002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Emera’s payout ratio is 65.48%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.