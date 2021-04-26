Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up 1.8% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 569,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,337,000 after buying an additional 34,006 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.08.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.05. 14,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,071. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.67. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $93.38. The stock has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

