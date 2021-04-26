Energy Web Token (EWT) Trading Down 9.9% This Week

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Energy Web Token coin can now be purchased for $15.03 or 0.00027934 BTC on major exchanges. Energy Web Token has a total market capitalization of $451.78 million and $5.76 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00061152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.62 or 0.00279980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $542.39 or 0.01008200 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $392.12 or 0.00728879 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00025602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,726.16 or 0.99866913 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org . Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

