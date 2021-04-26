Entergy (ETR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect Entergy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $106.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $113.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.81 and its 200-day moving average is $100.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.42.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

