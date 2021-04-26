Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $23.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63. The company has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $23.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Several brokerages have commented on EPD. Mizuho lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.77.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

