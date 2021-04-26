Enviva Partners (EVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $277.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.50 million. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 16.21%. On average, analysts expect Enviva Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE EVA opened at $48.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Enviva Partners has a 1-year low of $29.53 and a 1-year high of $53.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 520.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EVA shares. Barclays increased their price target on Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enviva Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

