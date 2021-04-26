EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $85.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EOG. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Johnson Rice reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.69.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $69.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $77.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of -132.81 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $9,509,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 262.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 34,979 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 340,948 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $24,727,000 after buying an additional 11,166 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 227,555 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $16,504,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,911,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

