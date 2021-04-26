EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to announce sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for EQT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the lowest is $976.26 million. EQT posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year sales of $4.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.31 million.

EQT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in EQT by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,781,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $403,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209,436 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EQT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,704,000 after purchasing an additional 283,754 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its position in shares of EQT by 1,699.7% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,883,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,488,000 after buying an additional 917,998 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQT traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.32. 4,289,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,434,757. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.26. EQT has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.09.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

