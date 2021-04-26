ESBC Reaches Market Capitalization of $807,487.54 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 20% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. ESBC has a market capitalization of $807,487.54 and approximately $71,730.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0297 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ESBC has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 27,423,895 coins and its circulating supply is 27,144,561 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

