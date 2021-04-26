Essex Property Trust (ESS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Essex Property Trust to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $297.34 on Monday. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $298.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $280.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.48%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.63.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.