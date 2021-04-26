Essex Savings Bank Acquires 128 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APD opened at $291.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.23 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.13 and a 200-day moving average of $277.18.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

