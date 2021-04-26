Essex Savings Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $878,514,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,039,000 after buying an additional 665,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after buying an additional 519,151 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $231.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $125.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $237.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.34.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.57.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

