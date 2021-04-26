Essex Savings Bank Has $515,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,991,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after buying an additional 2,220,611 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after buying an additional 1,705,948 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,164,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,659,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.13. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

