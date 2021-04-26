Essex Savings Bank Sells 151 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,768,000 after acquiring an additional 273,520 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,669,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,950,000 after acquiring an additional 29,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Novartis by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,253,000 after acquiring an additional 263,445 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,056,000 after buying an additional 64,713 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,674,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,093,000 after buying an additional 132,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVS. Cowen cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

NYSE:NVS opened at $88.08 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

