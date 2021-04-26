Essex Savings Bank Sells 541 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Essex Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Essex Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $226.82 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $234.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

