Essex Savings Bank Sells 620 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Essex Savings Bank lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 36,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $475,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 90,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ opened at $97.80 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $66.27 and a 1 year high of $98.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.46.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

