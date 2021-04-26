Ethbox (EBOX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $839,704.00

Ethbox (CURRENCY:EBOX) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. During the last seven days, Ethbox has traded down 48.4% against the dollar. One Ethbox coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethbox has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $839,704.00 worth of Ethbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethbox alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00061803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.53 or 0.00272482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.10 or 0.01022478 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00025458 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.21 or 0.00678169 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,532.73 or 1.00230859 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ethbox

Ethbox’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,360,213 coins. Ethbox’s official Twitter account is @ethbox_official

Ethbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.