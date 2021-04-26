Ethereum Meta Achieves Market Cap of $1.25 Million (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Ethereum Meta has a market cap of $1.25 million and $20.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded up 293.8% against the dollar. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00065315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00020542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00060579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.81 or 0.00745480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.74 or 0.00094601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,176.60 or 0.07787683 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Profile

Ethereum Meta (ETHM) is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

