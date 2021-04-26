Ethereum Yield (ETHY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,701.00

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 26th. Ethereum Yield has a total market cap of $463,067.76 and $2,701.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.63 or 0.00008593 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00064329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00019664 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00061399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.52 or 0.00746949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00093897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.03 or 0.07445061 BTC.

Ethereum Yield (ETHY) is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Yield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

