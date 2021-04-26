Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) One Day Volume Hits $600,139.00

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market capitalization of $42.96 million and $600,139.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00064404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00019808 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00061707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $394.71 or 0.00740691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00094567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,934.71 or 0.07383748 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Profile

Etherisc DIP Token (CRYPTO:DIP) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,931,489 coins. The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Buying and Selling Etherisc DIP Token

