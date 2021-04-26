Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,385 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pfizer by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.69. The stock had a trading volume of 378,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,746,195. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $215.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

