Evanson Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 536.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 611,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 515,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,498,000 after acquiring an additional 457,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after acquiring an additional 312,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 265,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,980,000. 47.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GSG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,449. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.96. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $14.92.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.