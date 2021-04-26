Evanson Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.57.

Caterpillar stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $230.35. 60,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,184,719. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

