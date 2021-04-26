Evanson Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,155 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 0.9% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,203,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $53.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $217.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

