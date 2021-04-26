Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $261.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,308. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $165.40 and a 1-year high of $261.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.16.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.