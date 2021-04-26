Evanson Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

VV stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $195.66. 2,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,436. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $127.65 and a 12-month high of $195.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.98.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

