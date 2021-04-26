Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). Everbridge reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 million.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.02, for a total value of $468,845.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,552.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $274,193.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,274.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,665 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 15.8% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,514,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 417,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,249,000 after acquiring an additional 110,328 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge stock traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,223. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.67 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.29. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everbridge (EVBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit