Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). Everbridge reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 million.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.02, for a total value of $468,845.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,552.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $274,193.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,274.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,665 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 15.8% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,514,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 417,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,249,000 after acquiring an additional 110,328 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge stock traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,223. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.67 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.29. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

