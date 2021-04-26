Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in J2 Global by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 63,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000.

JCOM opened at $125.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $135.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JCOM shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded J2 Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.15.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

