Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $530,000 Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA stock opened at $20.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.10 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

TGNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.