Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

SWM opened at $46.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $50.78.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 8.58%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

