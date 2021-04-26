Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 6,588 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at $710,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $26.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

SFM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.93.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, and beer and wine.

