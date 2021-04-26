Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 219,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,030,000 after buying an additional 20,145 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 21,037 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,156,000 after purchasing an additional 158,685 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 368,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $51.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average of $44.24. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $37.87 and a 12 month high of $51.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $441.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.69 million. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 60.96%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

