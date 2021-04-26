Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 207 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Mercury General in the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 284.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 13,980 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mercury General in the third quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Mercury General in the third quarter worth approximately $785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercury General news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $724,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,601,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,199,295.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of MCY opened at $64.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.76 and a 200 day moving average of $52.48. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $66.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.69. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $957.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.31%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

